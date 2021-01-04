Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly,” Governor Cuomo said. “COVID has exposed many of the existing injustices in our society, most notably that racism is, without a doubt, a public health crisis. Case and point – data has continued to show that despite higher infection and death rates in the Black and Latino communities, testing has remained more widely available in white communities. I refuse to let race or income determine who lives and who dies in New York and I mean it. That’s why as we work to break down barriers and ensure vaccine access for all, I will not take the vaccine until it is available for my age group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 142,345
- Total Positive – 11,368
- Percent Positive – 7.98%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,963 (+149)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 813
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,344 (+23)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 815 (+29)
- Total Discharges – 104,402 (+574)
- Deaths – 138
- Total Deaths – 30,476
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|Capital Region
|453
|0.04%
|23%
|Central New York
|391
|0.05%
|20%
|Finger Lakes
|892
|0.07%
|31%
|Long Island
|1,424
|0.05%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|926
|0.04%
|34%
|Mohawk Valley
|296
|0.06%
|23%
|New York City
|2,783
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|85
|0.02%
|35%
|Southern Tier
|204
|0.03%
|43%
|Western New York
|509
|0.04%
|31%
|Statewide
|7,963
|0.04%
|30%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|196
|17%
|Central New York
|266
|187
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|296
|27%
|Long Island
|814
|631
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|687
|414
|39%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|97
|21%
|New York City
|2,465
|1,770
|28%
|North Country
|57
|35
|35%
|Southern Tier
|125
|79
|37%
|Western New York
|545
|330
|38%
|NYS TOTAL
|5,720
|4,035
|29%
Saturday, 142,345 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.98 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|9.57%
|9.82%
|10.11%
|Central New York
|8.21%
|8.70%
|8.90%
|Finger Lakes
|9.70%
|10.03%
|10.35%
|Long Island
|8.42%
|8.82%
|9.11%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.56%
|7.96%
|8.19%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.69%
|10.02%
|10.40%
|New York City
|5.85%
|6.17%
|6.24%
|North Country
|8.17%
|8.28%
|8.77%
|Southern Tier
|5.16%
|5.72%
|6.42%
|Western New York
|8.01%
|7.95%
|8.43%
|Statewide
|7.20%
|7.55%
|7.78%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|6.92%
|7.65%
|7.28%
|Brooklyn
|5.97%
|6.35%
|5.94%
|Manhattan
|3.43%
|3.80%
|3.49%
|Queens
|6.83%
|7.32%
|7.04%
|Staten Island
|7.02%
|7.45%
|7.23%
Of the 1,017,153 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|12,405
|206
|Allegany
|1,927
|33
|Broome
|8,601
|114
|Cattaraugus
|2,667
|37
|Cayuga
|3,166
|94
|Chautauqua
|3,785
|64
|Chemung
|4,685
|56
|Chenango
|1,296
|21
|Clinton
|1,268
|58
|Columbia
|1,753
|37
|Cortland
|2,183
|22
|Delaware
|750
|14
|Dutchess
|12,797
|196
|Erie
|42,933
|468
|Essex
|642
|23
|Franklin
|810
|13
|Fulton
|1,381
|38
|Genesee
|2,866
|48
|Greene
|1,462
|31
|Hamilton
|119
|4
|Herkimer
|2,407
|80
|Jefferson
|1,947
|53
|Lewis
|983
|19
|Livingston
|2,006
|34
|Madison
|2,417
|40
|Monroe
|35,778
|564
|Montgomery
|1,492
|43
|Nassau
|92,035
|1,166
|Niagara
|9,083
|182
|NYC
|439,921
|3,340
|Oneida
|12,999
|274
|Onondaga
|22,213
|287
|Ontario
|3,549
|92
|Orange
|24,197
|164
|Orleans
|1,441
|19
|Oswego
|3,658
|72
|Otsego
|1,266
|15
|Putnam
|5,084
|59
|Rensselaer
|4,724
|149
|Rockland
|28,162
|151
|Saratoga
|6,243
|183
|Schenectady
|6,369
|140
|Schoharie
|611
|22
|Schuyler
|557
|0
|Seneca
|874
|23
|St. Lawrence
|2,343
|90
|Steuben
|3,589
|62
|Suffolk
|101,233
|1,516
|Sullivan
|3,227
|9
|Tioga
|1,771
|31
|Tompkins
|2,138
|5
|Ulster
|6,019
|84
|Warren
|1,337
|65
|Washington
|931
|42
|Wayne
|2,768
|68
|Westchester
|72,218
|591
|Wyoming
|1,510
|39
|Yates
|557
|18
Saturday, 138 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 30,476. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|4
|Bronx
|8
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Cayuga
|2
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chenango
|2
|Columbia
|1
|Cortland
|2
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|9
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|2
|Greene
|2
|Herkimer
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|13
|Madison
|2
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|4
|Nassau
|11
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|5
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|3
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|3
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Steuben
|4
|Suffolk
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|2
|Westchester
|4
|Wyoming
|1
