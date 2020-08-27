Governor Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. “I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier,” Cuomo said on WAMC. “That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Thursday announced that New York State’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been less than one percent for 20 straight days. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re closely monitoring the state’s COVID-19 data every day, and the continued 20-day streak with an infection rate below 1 percent is good news. However, I urge New Yorkers not to get complacent, particularly as we move into the fall season,” Governor Cuomo said. “COVID-19 is still a real threat, and it’s the actions each of us take—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing our hands—that make the difference in our ability to fight this virus. Congratulations to New Yorkers—stay with it and stay New York Tough.”

Wednesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,092 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found two establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Wednesday’s violations is below:

  • Queens – 2

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 490 (-2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 73
  • Hospital Counties – 32
  • Number ICU – 126 (-10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 52 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 74,850 (+59)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,309

Of the 83,437 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 791, or 0.95 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.4%0.5%1.1%
Central New York0.8%0.6%1.4%
Finger Lakes0.5%0.5%0.6%
Long Island1.1%0.9%0.6%
Mid-Hudson1.0%0.9%1.2%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.2%0.4%
New York City0.8%0.9%0.9%
North Country0.5%0.6%1.2%
Southern Tier0.3%0.3%0.3%
Western New York1.8%1.4%2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 791 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 432,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 432,131 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,73618
Allegany871
Broome1,2746
Cattaraugus1883
Cayuga1761
Chautauqua34030
Chemung1940
Chenango2241
Clinton1481
Columbia5684
Cortland980
Delaware1101
Dutchess4,81517
Erie9,66879
Essex11914
Franklin581
Fulton3101
Genesee2920
Greene3060
Hamilton130
Herkimer2942
Jefferson1482
Lewis480
Livingston1810
Madison4394
Monroe5,38521
Montgomery1981
Nassau44,45047
Niagara1,5955
NYC233,140315
Oneida2,2645
Onondaga3,83231
Ontario3843
Orange11,38216
Orleans3050
Oswego2871
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4875
Rensselaer8231
Rockland14,18322
Saratoga8295
Schenectady1,23120
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca980
St. Lawrence2692
Steuben3111
Suffolk44,64136
Sullivan1,5067
Tioga2060
Tompkins2491
Ulster2,15211
Warren3182
Washington2660
Wayne2792
Westchester36,82545
Wyoming1250
Yates600

Wednesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,309. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Monroe1
Westchester1

