Governor Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast,” Governor Cuomo said. “Vigilance is crucial as we continue this battle and now is not the time to settle into complacency. There are precautions and guidelines in place that we know work – wearing masks, socially distancing and hand washing. As we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers, we must continue these practices until we reach critical mass with the vaccine. New Yorkers have seen dark days, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and every day we are closer to seeing the completion of our goals.” 

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 128,034
  • Total Positive – 5,800
  • Percent Positive – 4.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,369 (+62)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -608
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 502
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,076 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 747 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 147,149 (+338)
  • Deaths – 82
  • Total Deaths – 38,660

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1340.01%34%
Central New York590.01%32%
Finger Lakes1870.02%40%
Long Island9100.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5650.02%44%
Mohawk Valley750.02%37%
New York City3,0840.04%31%
North Country650.02%56%
Southern Tier1020.02%48%
Western New York1880.01%36%
Statewide5,3690.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24019219%
Central New York26216734%
Finger Lakes39724734%
Long Island86063823%
Mid-Hudson68239141%
Mohawk Valley977132%
New York City2,6421,99023%
North Country602747%
Southern Tier1266148%
Western New York54331641%
Statewide5,9094,10029%

Tuesday, 128,034 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.53% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region1.97%1.91%1.88%
Central New York0.98%0.97%0.95%
Finger Lakes1.95%1.92%1.89%
Long Island3.99%3.98%4.02%
Mid-Hudson4.16%4.14%4.10%
Mohawk Valley1.80%1.73%1.77%
New York City3.98%3.91%3.90%
North Country2.65%2.56%2.50%
Southern Tier0.74%0.67%0.69%
Western New York1.89%1.89%1.84%
Statewide3.14%3.08%3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx5.29%4.96%4.67%
Brooklyn4.30%4.03%3.87%
Manhattan2.67%2.44%2.31%
Queens4.42%4.16%3.95%
Staten Island4.16%3.94%3.81%

Of the 1,642,480 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,93141
Allegany2,9062
Broome14,91343
Cattaraugus4,43313
Cayuga5,3867
Chautauqua7,3415
Chemung6,4455
Chenango2,4434
Clinton3,64535
Columbia3,4055
Cortland3,1725
Delaware1,5245
Dutchess22,45770
Erie65,571152
Essex1,3475
Franklin2,09811
Fulton3,35114
Genesee4,4209
Greene2,6502
Hamilton2851
Herkimer4,5687
Jefferson4,81610
Lewis2,0736
Livingston3,5588
Madison3,8546
Monroe52,75980
Montgomery3,1999
Nassau149,251582
Niagara15,35127
NYC718,1193,117
Oneida19,76328
Onondaga32,48937
Ontario5,81312
Orange37,232173
Orleans2,4521
Oswego6,0086
Otsego2,3605
Putnam8,38920
Rensselaer9,05920
Rockland38,797169
Saratoga12,00232
Schenectady10,87028
Schoharie1,2155
Schuyler8680
Seneca1,6266
St. Lawrence5,56331
Steuben5,5167
Suffolk163,316498
Sullivan4,77116
Tioga2,8137
Tompkins3,4614
Ulster10,09627
Warren2,85413
Washington2,35310
Wayne4,4829
Westchester108,193336
Wyoming2,83313
Yates1,0151

Tuesday, 82 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,660. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx10
Erie4
Kings13
Manhattan4
Monroe1
Nassau7
Onondaga4
Orange1
Queens22
Richmond1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk9
Westchester4

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story