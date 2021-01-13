Governor Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three additional cases of the UK variant have reportedly been identified in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases in New York to 15.

Health officials say four cases in Saratoga County and two cases in Warren County have been identified as part of the cluster connected to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs. Three additional cases in Warren County are reportedly under investigation for their link to the cluster, but have yet to be confirmed. A second cluster has also reportedly been identified and includes two cases in Suffolk County, two cases from Nassau County and one from Queens. The final case was identified in Manhattan and is said not connected to either cluster.

“We’re dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that ends the war, but we’re locked in a footrace between its quick distribution and the spread of new cases. New Yorkers can get through this together, but it will require a willingness to take precautions not just for themselves, but for others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. New York State is working to expand testing capacity and hospital capacity, but it will take all of us to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 196,868

Total Positive – 14,577

Percent Positive – 7.40%

Patient Hospitalization – 8,929 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,116

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,501 (+9)

Number ICU with Intubation – 924 (+15)

Total Discharges – 112,023 (+882)

Deaths – 165

Total Deaths – 32,175

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 525 0.05% 24% Central New York 330 0.04% 24% Finger Lakes 874 0.07% 32% Long Island 1629 0.06% 29% Mid-Hudson 1044 0.04% 39% Mohawk Valley 326 0.07% 24% New York City 3318 0.04% 32% North Country 115 0.03% 51% Southern Tier 253 0.04% 41% Western New York 515 0.04% 32% Statewide 8929 0.05% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 267 210 20% Central New York 266 198 28% Finger Lakes 397 308 24% Long Island 854 643 21% Mid-Hudson 692 393 40% Mohawk Valley 131 104 19% New York City 2459 1870 24% North Country 61 38 36% Southern Tier 128 86 35% Western New York 543 337 36% NYS TOTAL 5798 4187 27%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 9.11% 9.01% 8.67% Central New York 7.27% 7.20% 6.77% Finger Lakes 9.21% 9.01% 8.72% Long Island 9.19% 9.07% 8.90% Mid-Hudson 7.83% 7.86% 7.95% Mohawk Valley 9.91% 9.51% 9.24% New York City 5.95% 5.96% 5.92% North Country 7.82% 7.62% 7.62% Southern Tier 4.57% 4.67% 4.61% Western New York 7.83% 7.67% 7.26% Statewide 7.25% 7.21% 7.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 7.12% 7.44% 7.21% Brooklyn 6.04% 5.99% 6.03% Manhattan 3.71% 3.58% 3.53% Queens 6.85% 6.75% 6.71% Staten Island 6.79% 6.68% 6.41%

Of the 1,169,947 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 14,974 211 Allegany 2,238 12 Broome 10,296 201 Cattaraugus 3,156 45 Cayuga 4,032 68 Chautauqua 5,004 78 Chemung 5,305 47 Chenango 1,581 23 Clinton 1,848 55 Columbia 2,186 45 Cortland 2,504 27 Delaware 937 11 Dutchess 15,270 273 Erie 48,982 528 Essex 886 18 Franklin 984 12 Fulton 1,819 15 Genesee 3,420 40 Greene 1,855 20 Hamilton 141 1 Herkimer 3,252 70 Jefferson 2,725 73 Lewis 1,313 57 Livingston 2,465 33 Madison 2,911 26 Monroe 41,644 487 Montgomery 1,967 15 Nassau 106,954 1,457 Niagara 11,075 187 NYC 495,273 5,822 Oneida 15,550 240 Onondaga 25,855 229 Ontario 4,384 48 Orange 27,160 373 Orleans 1,765 28 Oswego 4,485 63 Otsego 1,498 15 Putnam 6,014 84 Rensselaer 6,117 77 Rockland 30,557 284 Saratoga 8,226 102 Schenectady 7,879 120 Schoharie 799 19 Schuyler 671 14 Seneca 1,085 14 St. Lawrence 3,162 69 Steuben 4,328 61 Suffolk 118,829 1,673 Sullivan 3,614 44 Tioga 2,082 38 Tompkins 2,463 39 Ulster 7,107 69 Warren 1,825 61 Washington 1,313 41 Wayne 3,395 43 Westchester 80,146 740 Wyoming 1,905 18 Yates 736 14

Tuesday, 165 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,175. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 4 Bronx 7 Broome 7 Cayuga 4 Chautauqua 6 Chemung 1 Chenango 2 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 6 Fulton 2 Genesee 1 Greene 2 Herkimer 4 Jefferson 1 Kings 13 Manhattan 2 Monroe 12 Montgomery 1 Nassau 8 Niagara 3 Oneida 6 Onondaga 2 Orange 3 Oswego 4 Putnam 2 Queens 16 Rensselaer 3 Rockland 2 Saratoga 3 Schenectady 3 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 15 Tompkins 2 Ulster 1 Warren 2 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 6 Wyoming 1