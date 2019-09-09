Governor Cuomo pushing to make the “New York Buy American”act permanent

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) At Saturday’s Labor Day Parade in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will advance legislation to make the “New York Buy American” Act permanent.
The “Buy American” law requires all structural steel and structural iron used in all state road and bridge construction projects with contracts worth more than $1 million to be made in America.
The current law is set to expire April 2020, and making this law permanent will build on the State’s commitment to investing in New York’s infrastructure and workforce, while guaranteeing protection and dignity for workers.
“What Buy America says is the steel that we buy and the iron we buy must be American made. That does two things: it protects and grows New York jobs and it makes sure that we have the best quality steel and iron going into our infrastructure projects.”GOVERNOR CUOMO
The bill would amend the current act signed by Governor Cuomo in 2017 that is Set to Expire April 2020.