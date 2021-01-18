Governor Cuomo reports 1.4% positivity rate for Bills game

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“How ’bout them Bills on Saturday?”

Not only did Governor Andrew Cuomo take time to congratulate the Bills on a huge win, but he also gave an update to the testing done before Saturday night’s game against the Ravens.

“We’ve also used the playoff games to test a reopening strategy, using testing,” Cuomo said during today’s COVID-19 update.

The governor reports the state did 7,800 tests, and the positivity rate was only 1.4%.

“So, it was a great game, it was a great result,” he added.

Cuomo also commended Bills fans for their efforts in raising money for Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after he suffered a concussion in Saturday’s game.

“And I’ll tell you what was really beautiful. Not just the victory, but afterward, the Buffalo Bills fans donated to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity after an in-game concussion,” Cuomo said. “What a beautiful gesture by the people of Buffalo, the Buffalo fans. That’s what I mean when I talk about New York loving.”