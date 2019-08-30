Governor Cuomo signs Erin’s Law

LBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation into law on Thursday that is designed to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation.

It’s a long fought measure known as Erin’s Law.

The law requires public schools to teach child sex abuse prevention classes to students kindergarten though eighth grade. It’s intended to help children recognize the warning signs of abuse and resources on how to find help.

The Governor said on Thursday: