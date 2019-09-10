Governor Cuomo signs law marking 9/11 Remembrance Day and moment of silence in schools

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed a bill establishing September 11th Remembrance Day.

The new law allows for a brief moment of silence in public schools across the state at the beginning of the school day every September 11th to encourage dialogue and education in the classroom, and to ensure future generations have an understanding of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and their place in history.

The law is effective immediately.

“9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state’s and this nation’s history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive,” Governor Cuomo said. “By establishing this annual day of remembrance and a brief moment of silence in public schools, we will help ensure we never forget — not just the pain of that moment but of the courage, sacrifice and outpouring of love that defined our response.”