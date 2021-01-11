Gov. Cuomo to deliver ‘State of the State’ Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver the State of the State address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. You can watch his State of the State address by clicking the link below.
The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:
- New York’s coronavirus response
- Pandemic budget shortfalls
- Legalizing cannabis
- Commercial and private evictions
- Sports betting
- Utility disconnections during emergencies
- Greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses
- Modernize the office of professional medical conduct
- Telehealth access
- Election reform
- Domestic violence and gender-based violence
- Pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall
