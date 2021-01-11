Gov. Cuomo to deliver ‘State of the State’ Address

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver the State of the State address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. You can watch his State of the State address by clicking the link below.

The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:

We will stream Cuomo’s address each once it starts.

