Governor working to get more ventilators and hospital beds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo gave an update on the spread of coronavirus and what is being done to stop the spread on Wednesday. He says that actual hospitalizations are now exceeding projections.

The Governor shows the current projections for hospitalizations.

They expect a need for 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ICU beds, which means a hospital bed with a ventilator. As of Wednesday morning, there are 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds. The Governor is expecting an apex in hospital cases in approximately 21 days.

The Governor does have a plan to drastically increase hospital beds by asking hospitals to increase their bed counts by at least 50% and challenging hospitals to increase bed counts by 100%.

Governor Cuomo’s plan to increase hospital beds.

The Governor has been working closely with the federal government to increase the number of hospital beds and number of ventilators in the state. Officials are projecting a need for 30,000 ventilators and the state has access to about 15,000 through the state’s stockpile, federal government help and sending officials across the globe to purchase them.

The Governor also announced that 40,000 people have signed up for the Surge Health Care Force which will help relieve health care workers who become sick and to fill in while health care workers get rest.

A breakdown of the Surge Health Care Force.

The Governor also said that 6,175 mental health professionals have volunteered to offer mental health help to New Yorkers. Anyone in need can call 1-844-863-9314 to be set up with a mental health professional for online sessions.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 30,811 up 5,146 cases since Tuesday. New York continues to be the hardest-hit state in the country by nearly 27,000 cases. There are 3,805 people in the hospital. Currently, the state has a 12% hospitalization rate down from last week. There are 888 in the ICU with a 3% ICU hospitalization rate.

Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on the number of cases in the state.

The Governor also offered some potentially good news. On Sunday the expected doubling of cases was 2 days, on Monday it was projected at 3.4 days and Tuesday the projection was 4.7 days. The Governor says while he is not taking a lot of stock in these numbers whenever the arrows seem to point in a good direction it is a good sign.