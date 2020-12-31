Governor Cuomo to require death benefits for families of frontline government workers

by: Chelsea Siegal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced he is signing an Executive Order to extend the requirement that death benefits be paid out to families of frontline government workers for an additional 30 days. The legislation providing these benefits, signed by the Governor in May (Chapter 89 of the Laws of 2020), would otherwise expire on December 31.

Data for Dec. 30 is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 154,949
  • Total Positive – 13,422
  • Percent Positive – 8.66%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,892 (+78)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,106
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,250 (+26)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 702 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 101,295 (+853)
  • Deaths – 144
  • Total Deaths – 29,905

