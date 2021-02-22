Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 92 percent of first doses. The week 10 allocation from the federal government has been delayed due to winter storms impacting much of the country – New York continues to monitor the situation and work with providers and federal partners to address these shipping issues. New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 89 percent of total doses so far delivered.

“From establishing new mass vaccination sites in partnership with the federal government to working with community and faith leaders to bring the vaccine directly into underserved communities, New York is leaving no stone unturned in terms of finding ways to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine quickly and fairly,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through our expansive network of vaccine providers, New York is ready to administer as many as 100,000 doses a day. However, for that to happen, it’s not only going to require continued supply increases from the federal government, but we also must keep working to build trust in the vaccine, especially in communities of color. The fact is the vaccine is the key to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel – it’s safe, it’s effective and it will defeat COVID, just as long as everybody buys in and we will keep doing everything possible to make that happen.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 60 percent of the week 10 allocation.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 2,406,535

First Doses Administered – 2,206,988

Second Doses Received – 1,337,275

Second Doses Administered – 1,126,128

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 235,880 208,491 88% Central New York 199,220 178,775 90% Finger Lakes 223,975 208,583 93% Long Island 468,995 416,577 89% Mid-Hudson 352,475 284,830 81% Mohawk Valley 107,905 91,210 85% New York City 1,667,015 1,478,977 89% North Country 122,705 117,510 96% Southern Tier 118,595 112,975 95% Western New York 247,045 235,188 95% Statewide 3,743,810 3,333,116 89%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 320,525 208,800 529,325 2,808,825 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 317,700 244,500 562,200 3,371,025 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –

2/21* 213,860 158,925 372,785 3,743,810

*These numbers represent 60 percent of the Week 10 allocation.

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 92 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.