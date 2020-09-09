Governor Cuomo wants New Yorkers to be aware of voting options for November elections

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday, Aug. 20. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation for weeks. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new public awareness campaign about voting.

Cuomo said the campaign would ensure that New Yorkers would know how they can vote come November, including participating in early voting, voting via an absentee ballot, or voting in-person on Election Day.

Tuesday, Cuomo issued an executive order that will require county boards of elections to develop a plan that would enable a voter to drop off their completed ballot at either the board of elections headquarters, an early voting location, or at their polling place on Election Day without having to wait in line with in-person voters. Cuomo said this would promote contactless voting. These plans are due to the State Board of Elections by September 21, 2020, and must be posted to the county board of elections websites.

“Because of COVID, this year, New Yorkers have several options when it comes to casting their ballot. You can vote early, vote absentee, or vote in person on Election Day, and I am issuing an executive order to ensure boards of elections have plans in place to safely receive the anticipated additional volume of absentee ballots through in-person return,” Governor Cuomo said. “To say this election is the most critical in recent history is understating its importance. We want to make sure every vote in New York is counted and every voice is heard.”

Early voting happens between October 24 and November 1. Click here to find your local board of elections to find out where your early voting location is.

If you are looking to vote by absentee ballot, visit ny.gov/earlyvote to request a ballot. Check “temporary illness” on the application.

