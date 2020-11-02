Governor Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings get the SNL treatment

(WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings got the Saturday Night Live treatment over the weekend with comedian John Mulaney recapping the months of briefings.
“A lot of people were binge watching shows during quarantine. I watched a series that I absolutely loved. It was an hour long dramady called ‘The Daily Press Conferences of Governor Andrew Cuomo'”
Mullaney hit on all of the things New Yorkers have seen during Cuomo’s briefings, from his family issues to his daughter’s boyfriend to his energy announcing what day it is.
“I am worried that when the coronavirus is over that Cuomo won’t realize that his show is over.”
The full sketch can be watched below:
LATEST STORIES:
- Polling places are latest front in the battle over wearing face masks
- Coach Babers does not commit to any changes at the quarterback position: “We’re going to put the best guy out there that gives us an opportunity to win”
- Lewis County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 62 now connected to religious gathering cluster
- Beyoncé shows support for Biden, urges her home state: ‘Come thru, Texas! #Vote’
- Mix of snow and rain for North Country Monday evening