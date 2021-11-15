Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we’ve made so far,” Governor Hochul said. “In order to keep our loved ones safe and reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and remember to wash your hands.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 156,469
- Total Positive – 5,078
- Percent Positive – 3.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.21%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,915 (+46)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 296
- Patients in ICU – 399 (+25)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 216 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 211,390 (+233)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,010
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479
- Total vaccine doses administered – 28,393,010
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 110,004
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 650,062
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, November 11, 2021
|Friday, November 12, 2021
|Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Capital Region
|5.22%
|5.43%
|5.56%
|Central New York
|5.39%
|5.33%
|5.58%
|Finger Lakes
|7.72%
|8.08%
|8.25%
|Long Island
|2.88%
|3.03%
|3.12%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.27%
|2.39%
|2.46%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.33%
|6.42%
|6.87%
|New York City
|1.26%
|1.32%
|1.33%
|North Country
|6.29%
|6.45%
|6.50%
|Southern Tier
|4.24%
|4.36%
|4.56%
|Western New York
|7.41%
|7.70%
|8.04%
|Statewide
|3.00%
|3.12%
|3.21%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough
|Thursday, November 11, 2021
|Friday, November 12, 2021
|Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Bronx
|1.06%
|1.17%
|1.17%
|Kings
|1.41%
|1.44%
|1.43%
|New York
|1.07%
|1.08%
|1.09%
|Queens
|1.28%
|1.41%
|1.45%
|Richmond
|1.63%
|1.77%
|1.83%
Yesterday, 5,078 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,602,900. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|32,814
|94
|Allegany
|5,466
|35
|Broome
|26,654
|133
|Cattaraugus
|8,961
|58
|Cayuga
|9,240
|31
|Chautauqua
|13,594
|65
|Chemung
|11,980
|51
|Chenango
|5,127
|22
|Clinton
|7,507
|20
|Columbia
|5,289
|15
|Cortland
|5,827
|31
|Delaware
|3,997
|21
|Dutchess
|36,840
|58
|Erie
|115,291
|559
|Essex
|2,767
|20
|Franklin
|4,875
|48
|Fulton
|7,225
|52
|Genesee
|7,857
|32
|Greene
|4,654
|7
|Hamilton
|486
|0
|Herkimer
|7,630
|34
|Jefferson
|10,285
|50
|Lewis
|3,904
|8
|Livingston
|6,474
|45
|Madison
|6,853
|23
|Monroe
|91,266
|392
|Montgomery
|6,663
|38
|Nassau
|219,613
|229
|Niagara
|26,268
|154
|NYC
|1,111,921
|882
|Oneida
|30,953
|124
|Onondaga
|56,093
|159
|Ontario
|10,587
|86
|Orange
|59,873
|119
|Orleans
|5,027
|33
|Oswego
|13,046
|80
|Otsego
|4,983
|14
|Putnam
|12,812
|10
|Rensselaer
|16,194
|50
|Rockland
|54,425
|50
|Saratoga
|22,365
|121
|Schenectady
|18,101
|82
|Schoharie
|2,485
|5
|Schuyler
|1,747
|20
|Seneca
|2,931
|3
|St. Lawrence
|11,880
|64
|Steuben
|11,413
|78
|Suffolk
|246,987
|317
|Sullivan
|9,016
|30
|Tioga
|5,863
|51
|Tompkins
|6,975
|41
|Ulster
|18,114
|40
|Warren
|6,408
|46
|Washington
|5,650
|69
|Wayne
|9,295
|48
|Westchester
|145,694
|92
|Wyoming
|4,823
|30
|Yates
|1,832
|9
Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46010. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Cayuga
|2
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|5
|Monroe
|1
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 33,684 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,609 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|780,061
|1,269
|Central New York
|602,927
|919
|Finger Lakes
|796,861
|3,195
|Long Island
|1,976,226
|3,227
|Mid-Hudson
|1,530,096
|2,837
|Mohawk Valley
|303,551
|216
|New York City
|7,034,512
|17,897
|North Country
|281,545
|626
|Southern Tier
|407,507
|823
|Western New York
|874,153
|2,675
|Statewide
|14,587,439
|33,684
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|712,405
|177
|Central New York
|558,426
|49
|Finger Lakes
|735,791
|173
|Long Island
|1,758,918
|579
|Mid-Hudson
|1,351,806
|518
|Mohawk Valley
|281,360
|141
|New York City
|6,304,009
|11,676
|North Country
|254,142
|19
|Southern Tier
|372,616
|29
|Western New York
|799,813
|248
|Statewide
|13,129,286
|13,609