Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers came together in unprecedented times to fight this pandemic and keep each other safe,” Hochul said. “We cannot undo the progress we’ve made. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. The vaccine is safe, effective, free and accessible.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 179,025
  • Total Positive – 5,447
  • Percent Positive – 3.04%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,367 (-47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 280
  • Patients in ICU – 519 (+1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 267 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 196,080 (+305)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,948
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,308,968
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 53,179
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,976
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionThursday, September 9, 2021Friday, September 10, 2021Saturday, September 11, 2021
Capital Region4.35%4.38%4.29%
Central New York5.38%5.60%5.76%
Finger Lakes4.51%4.55%4.68%
Long Island4.33%4.28%4.23%
Mid-Hudson3.80%3.64%3.67%
Mohawk Valley5.48%5.36%5.33%
New York City2.26%2.19%2.15%
North Country5.53%5.57%5.71%
Southern Tier3.42%3.34%3.30%
Western New York4.60%4.78%4.93%
Statewide3.30%3.22%3.22%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCThursday, September 9, 2021Friday, September 10, 2021Saturday, September 11, 2021
Bronx2.65%2.59%2.49%
Kings2.26%2.20%2.19%
New York1.55%1.54%1.53%
Queens2.37%2.35%2.30%
Richmond3.92%3.63%3.45%

Yesterday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,319,379. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,70567
Allegany3,86219
Broome20,96178
Cattaraugus6,49023
Cayuga7,57851
Chautauqua10,31264
Chemung8,64150
Chenango4,04615
Clinton5,32934
Columbia4,48915
Cortland4,62035
Delaware2,87037
Dutchess33,048122
Erie96,939193
Essex1,8624
Franklin3,23029
Fulton5,09522
Genesee5,87921
Greene3,82610
Hamilton3960
Herkimer5,81921
Jefferson7,08543
Lewis3,06912
Livingston5,01927
Madison5,22324
Monroe76,268238
Montgomery4,89115
Nassau202,967394
Niagara21,59041
NYC1,038,0281,712
Oneida24,934104
Onondaga44,329244
Ontario8,27239
Orange53,494146
Orleans3,48720
Oswego9,12574
Otsego4,02618
Putnam11,58014
Rensselaer12,87436
Rockland50,015121
Saratoga17,94961
Schenectady14,88531
Schoharie2,00811
Schuyler1,2208
Seneca2,3549
St. Lawrence8,29771
Steuben7,96739
Suffolk222,776520
Sullivan7,60224
Tioga4,26416
Tompkins5,66948
Ulster15,93596
Warren4,47927
Washington3,72041
Wayne6,63244
Westchester139,198150
Wyoming3,81410
Yates1,3379

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,948. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Dutchess2
Erie4
Genesee1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Oswego1
Queens7
Saratoga2
Suffolk3
Westchester1

Yesterday, 30,383 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,403 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region734,964774
Central New York574,582615
Finger Lakes743,717993
Long Island1,798,5714,020
Mid-Hudson1,411,6672,176
Mohawk Valley286,260386
New York City6,349,40919,350
North Country266,134367
Southern Tier381,208394
Western New York810,8211,308
Statewide13,357,33330,383

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region674,981704
Central New York532,993516
Finger Lakes693,210782
Long Island1,593,3013,468
Mid-Hudson1,250,7582,038
Mohawk Valley264,619294
New York City5,634,26315,169
North Country239,967199
Southern Tier351,745291
Western New York744,808942
Statewide11,980,64524,403

