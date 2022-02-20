(WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in state funding to help Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The state dollars are coming from the 2021-22 state budget and will go to community groups that provide support services for the Empire State’s Asian American communities.

The funds will be distributed to the Asian American Federation, Coalition for Asian American Children and Families and the Chinese-American Planning Council. The governor’s office said this is the biggest investment to this community in the state’s history.

The AAF will get $6.8 million to distribute to 59 organizations, including the Karen Society of Buffalo. The cash will help these groups with direct services, case management and mental health support.

The NYS Assembly is allocating $1.4 million in legislative aid to another 40 organizations and the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families will get more than $1 million for several groups, the Chinese-American Planning Council will get $700,000 to help New York City’s Asian American community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on so many vulnerable and marginalized communities across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The Asian American community was especially hard hit, not only by the virus but by an increase in hate and violent crimes. With this $10 million in funding, we are sending a strong message that hate has no home here, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our sisters and brothers in the Asian American community. My administration is laser-focused on continuing to help communities that have for too long been forgotten, not only as we recover from this pandemic, but for years to come.”

Hochul was in NYC Sunday to march in the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade.

Here’s a look at organizations receiving funding from the AAF:

A Place for Kids

Academy of Medical & Public Health Services

Adhikaar for Human Rights and Social Justice

Arab American Association of New York

Arab-American Family Support Center

Asian American Arts Alliance

Asian American Community Empowerment

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund

Asian Americans for Equality

Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs

Bridges From Borders

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association

Brooklyn Community Improvement Association

Burmese Community Services

Caribbean Equality Project

Center for the Integration and Advancement of New Americans

Chhaya Community Development Corporation

Chinatown Partnership LDC

Chinatown YMCA

Chinese American IPA

Chinese American Social Services Center

Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association

Chinese Progressive Association

Chinese-American Family Alliance for Mental Health

CMP

Council of Peoples Organization

Damayan Migrant Workers Association

Desis Rising Up and Moving

Garden of Hope

Hamilton-Madison House

Homecrest Community Services

Immigrant Social Services

India Home

Jahajee Sisters

Japanese American Association of New York

Japanese American Social Services, Inc.

Karen Society of Buffalo

Korean American Family Service Center

Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York

Laal NYC

Mekong Center NYC

Midtown Utica Community Center

Migrant Center

MinKwon Center

Refugees Helping Refugees

Sakhi for South Asian Women

Sapna NYC

Sikh Coalition

South Asian Council for Social Service

South Asian Youth Action

Turning Point for Women and Families

United Chinese Association of Brooklyn

Womankind (formerly NYAWC)

Women for Afghan Women

YWCA of Queens

“We thank Governor Hochul for her investment and commitment in providing the resources that New York’s Asian American community needs now more than ever. With the tragedies that our community has experienced since the start of the pandemic, and painfully so over the last few months, many Asian Americans are fearful for their own lives when stepping out of their homes,” said Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director, Asian American Federation. Governor Hochul’s leadership shows that our voice is not going unheard as we ask for support to overcome this trauma. Today’s announcement is the start of much work to be done, and we look forward to working with the Governor and State and City elected officials to ensure that New York’s Asian American community is protected and given the resources to preserve past this crisis.”