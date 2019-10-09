Governor: NY teen is the state’s first vaping death

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old from the Bronx n is New York’s first vaping-related death.

The Department of Health says the teen was first hospitalized in September with a “vaping-associated respiratory illness.” The teen was readmitted to the hospital in late September and died on October 4th.

The Department of Health says they have received 110 reports of severe pulmonary illness in New York State in people ranging from age 14 to 69 who have used a vaping product at least once.

“This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people. It has been marketed to young people. The federal government needs to act. The president had talked about taking action. I don’t know how many people have to die before taking action, but the state is already taking aggressive action,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.