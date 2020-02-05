Governor responds to State of The Union Address

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.



Above we put together a word cloud of the top 50 words the Governor used in her speech, the size of the word represents how much she used that particular word.



“Instead of looking after people with pre-existing conditions, the president is asking the courts to rip those life-saving protections away, and every other benefit Americans have under the Affordable Care Act,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s pretty simple. Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away.”



In her State of the State address, Governor Whitmer urged Republicans in the legislature to work across the aisle to enshrine protections for people with pre-existing conditions into state law.



The governor also highlighted action she and Democratic governors are taking to fix our infrastructure so everyone can drive to work and drop their kids at schools safely.



“During my campaign, people told me to fix the damn roads, because blown tires and broken windshields are downright dangerous,” said Governor Whitmer. “And car repairs take money from rent, child care, or groceries. And we, the Democrats, are doing something about it.”



The governor also focused on jobs and the economy in her remarks. “It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” said Governor Whitmer. “What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by or don’t have enough at the end of the month after paying for: transportation, student loans, or prescription drugs. American workers are hurting. In my own state. Our neighbors in Wisconsin. And Ohio. And Pennsylvania. All over the country. Wages have stagnated, while CEO pay has skyrocketed.”



Since she was sworn in as Governor, Michigan has announced nearly 11,000 new good-paying auto jobs for Michiganders, according to a press release from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.



Governor Whitmer ended her response by urging the American people to stay focused on what their leaders are doing for them, not just what they say.



“Remember, listen to what people say, but watch what they do,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s time for action. Generations of Americans are counting on us. Let’s not let them down.”

