Governor says I-81 project will begin in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed major infrastructure projects in his final installment of the State of the State, setting the groundbreaking for the I-81 project in 2022.

“In Central New York, we will transform the obsolete and poorly designed I-81 viaduct in Syracuse into a modern transportation corridor,” said Cuomo. The $1.9 billion project will connect communities and create opportunities for new residential and commercial development.

Cuomo says environmental and public reviews will take place this year and the project will begin in 2022.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh reacted on Twitter saying, in part, “I-81 is a near shovel-ready project that will speed our recovery from the pandemic and promote environmental justice and job growth.”