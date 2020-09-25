Governor updates New Yorkers on coronavirus progress statewide

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers’ ability to stay vigilant and conscientious toward their fellow citizens is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19 throughout the state. That mindset—that I wear a mask not just to protect myself, but to protect you as well—is what will get us through to the other side,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers need to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments need to keep enforcing state guidance. There is a long road ahead, but we will tackle it together by staying New York Tough.”

The Governor’s Office says that .95% of Thursday’s COVID-19 tests were positive. Cuomo also said there were seven deaths in the state on Thursday. Statewide, 908 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in 45 counties, bringing the total to 453,755 since the outbreak began. Take a look at the numbers reported Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization: 511 (+11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 93
  • Hospital Counties: 33
  • Number ICU: 154 (+9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation: 76 (+4)
  • Total Discharges: 76,456 (+74)
  • Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 25,446

Of 94,818 tests reported on Thursday, 908 were positive. Check out region’s percentage of positive test results from the last three days:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.8%0.5%0.7%
Central New York1.0%1.3%0.9%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.7%0.4%
Long Island1.0%0.7%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.5%1.7%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.3%0.6%
New York City1.1%1.1%1.0%
North Country0.2%0.5%0.1%
Southern Tier0.4%0.7%0.7%
Western New York1.0%1.9%1.1%

Take a look at the geographic breakdown of the 453,755 total individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,06310
Allegany1032
Broome1,51317
Cattaraugus2580
Cayuga2083
Chautauqua5617
Chemung41528
Chenango2480
Clinton1581
Columbia5882
Cortland1692
Delaware1330
Dutchess5,1083
Erie11,25150
Essex1640
Franklin660
Fulton3330
Genesee3170
Greene3232
Hamilton150
Herkimer3312
Jefferson1672
Lewis500
Livingston2061
Madison4920
Monroe5,98515
Montgomery2320
Nassau46,50571
Niagara1,76610
NYC241,882371
Oneida2,40012
Onondaga4,32121
Ontario4692
Orange11,95565
Orleans3303
Oswego4799
Otsego3350
Putnam1,5945
Rensselaer9052
Rockland15,04547
Saratoga1,03114
Schenectady1,3983
Schoharie830
Schuyler411
Seneca1061
St. Lawrence3220
Steuben38711
Suffolk46,29352
Sullivan1,5811
Tioga2290
Tompkins4082
Ulster2,2551
Warren3712
Washington2940
Wayne3151
Westchester38,00153
Wyoming1351
Yates620

In New York, the death toll owed to the virus is 25,446:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Chemung1
Manhattan1
Steuben2
Suffolk1
Westchester1

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,455 establishments, and found 10 that were noncompliant with pandemic protocols:

  • Queens: 3
  • Suffolk: 7

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story