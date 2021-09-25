Governor Wolf reports 85% of Pennsylvanians received first COVID-19 vaccination

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 85% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

On Friday, September 24th, vaccine providers across the commonwealth have administered 12,645,207 COVID-19 vaccines. The commonwealth ranks 9th nationally in first doses administered, according to a news release from Governor Wolf’s office.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced last week that, since January 2021, 97% of COVID-19 related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, the release reported.

“The data is clear: COVID-19 vaccinations save lives. In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to due from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough. Vaccines are safe and effective. Please, get yours today.” Governor Tom Wolf

Click here to visit Your Local Vaccination Headquarters to find out more information on scheduling your vaccine.