VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to listen to some good country music, head over to Turning Stone Resort Casino this spring!

Grammy-award winner country singer, Carly Pearce, will perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m.

Raised in Kentucky, Pearce left to pursue a music career at 16 and has grown into the star she is today, taking home her first Grammy this year with Ashley McBryde for their duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.”

After releasing her debut album EVERY LITTLE THING and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, Pearce’s 2X PLATINUM-certified “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won both the CMA Musical Event, ACM Music Event, and ACM Single of the Year.

Pearce also was honored as one of CMT’s 2022 Artists of The Year, she is the reigning ACM/CMA Awards Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year and a Grand Ole Opry member!

Tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards Members on Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.