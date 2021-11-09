Grand Island man admits to fatally hitting, kicking toy poodle

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man could spend two years in jail after admitting to aggravated cruelty to animals.
In March 2020, Brian Cline, 43, hit and kicked a toy poodle at a home on Baseline Road in Grand Island. The owner of the dog found it dead in a crate the next morning.
According to a necropsy, the dog died from blunt force trauma.
Cline will be sentenced in January, Currently, he’s not in custody, since the felony charge he admitted to is non-qualifying for bail.
