BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wife, mother and teacher from Grand Island is waiting for new lungs and now there is a call for community support, hoping to let her and her family breathe a little easier.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Deanna Morris, her husband John and their daughters Lydia and Celia, along with Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above.

To donate to a GoFundMe to help support the family with housing, daily expenses and uncovered medical bills, click here.