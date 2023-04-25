SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Grand Jury indicted the three people arrested and charged with the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on the city’s South Side in January, according to the charging document obtained by NewsChannel 9.

The 16, 18 and 20-year-olds were arrested the same month as the 11-year-old was killed, but it took a grand jury nearly three months to hear the case and finalize the formal charges.

Grand juries hear cases confidentially and release the results to a judge, making the charges public.

As part of one indictment, 16-year-old Deckyse Bridges, 18-year-old Re’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold are individually charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The murder charge is a result of evidence the three fired their weapons and killed the 11-year-old. The attempted murder charge is a result of evidence the three also fired and hit 19-year-old Isael Cruz in the leg.

Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot while walking home from a corner store only feet away from her home on Oakwood Avenue. Her death led to a community-wide time of mourning and demand for more to be done to prevent young people from being victimized by gun violence.

The 11-year-old is remembered as a beloved daughter and honor student at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School.