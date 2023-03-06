BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The grandmother of the five children who were killed in the New Year’s Eve fire on Dartmouth Avenue has died.

The family’s pastor confirmed to News 4 that Lisa Liggins lost her life. She had carried a 7-month-old child out of the building and was severely burned. Liggins and her husband were the primary guardians of the children.

These were the five children who died as a result of the fire. They were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery:

-Aniyah Green, 10

-Joelle Liggans, 8

-Jalissa Liggans, 7

-Denise Keith, 4

-Nehemiah Robinson, 2

According to Buffalo fire officials, the children were in cardiac arrest when firefighters got to the scene.

The fire, which was ruled as accidental, caused an estimated $150,000 in damage after starting in the dining room on the first floor.