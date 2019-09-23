Grant funding for local economic development available

WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations within Jefferson County are encouraged to review programs and initiatives and consider applying for grant funding from the Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The Jefferson Economic Development Fund was established to support programs, projects and efforts that help generate economic development and promote general welfare in Jefferson County. Nonprofit leaders should examine their programs and services and think creatively and broadly to identify a correlation between their work and economic development in the community.

Examples of economic development focus areas related to the nonprofit sector may include, but are not limited to: Workforce development, initiatives that aim to improve the general health and economic well-being of local residents, strengthening access to arts, culture, educational experiences, social impact, community leadership, and more.

The fund was established in 1958 as the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. A group of regional business leaders created the nonprofit entity to help encourage economic development and growth. The Community Foundation administers the charitable fund.

Nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) classification are eligible to apply. If other organizations or agencies do not have this classification, they are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality, or local agency to serve as a fiscal sponsor. Agencies seeking a grant through this funding opportunity must confirm partnership with an eligible nonprofit or fiscal sponsor at the time a proposal is submitted.

Up to $10,000 is available from the Jefferson Economic Development Fund this year. The deadline to submit a grant proposal for consideration is Friday, Nov. 15.

Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110 or max@nnycf.org, to obtain a grant application or to learn more about this opportunity.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through partnerships with businesses and organizations, generous individual donors and families, and charitable foundations, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the region. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving enduring legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for donors, local charitable organizations, and professional advisors. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.