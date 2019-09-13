Grant opportunity available for local schools’ bullying prevention, character education programs

Local school districts seeking grant funding for bullying prevention and character education programs are encouraged to apply to the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The charitable fund was established in 2015 at the Community Foundation to provide financial resources to key educational programs raising awareness of bullying in area schools and the community. The fund is also designed to support professional development opportunities to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff. Projects or initiatives focusing on leadership development, student responsibility, respect and trust for community also aligns with the fund’s mission and purpose.

Lyme Central School was the first grant recipient of the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity last year. A $500 grant was awarded to provide additional funding for materials supporting the district’s character and kindness education program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

This year, up to $1,000 in funding is available through the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity. The deadline to submit an application for consideration is November 15. Please contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, to obtain the grant application or learn more about this funding opportunity. He may be reached at (315) 782-7110 or max@nnycf.org.

The Daniel J. Briggs Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held October 5 at Thompson Park in Watertown to raise additional support for the charitable fund. Registration at the park pavilion opens at 10 a.m. The run and walk start at 11 a.m.

For those interested in making a direct contribution to the Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity at the Foundation, please make a gift to: Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, New York, 13601. Please note the “Daniel Briggs Fund for Integrity” in the memo line. You may also give online at www.nnycf.org.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through partnerships with businesses and organizations, generous individual donors and families, and charitable foundations, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the region. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving enduring legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for donors, local charitable organizations, and professional advisors. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.