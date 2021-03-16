Grass fire sparks massive blaze at Bielecki’s Scrap & Recycling Center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bielecki Scrap & Recycling Center in Wilkes-Barre’s lot went up in flames Monday.

Officials say the windy weather made it more difficult to put this massive blaze out. Firefighters are still working to put the fire out.

Officials say it all started with a small grass fire then spread to a rubbish fire.

After crews were called around 1:00 Monday afternoon, it didn’t take long for flames to spread throughout the scrap yard and into the recycling center.

The roof of the building collapsed in, trapping the fire underneath.

Now officials had no choice but to knock the building down to put this fire completely out.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney says no one was hurt.

“No one is going inside that building. It’s too dangerous. We’re not quite certain what everything is right now. There was some natural gas… A natural gas complaint spilled here earlier. But there’s a lot of tanks here that could have been… Just a lot of things that we’re concerned about,” said Chief Delaney.

The smoke could be seen from miles away, from as far as Hazleton.

At times the smoke was so thick you couldn’t see a foot in front of you. Soot and burning debris were blown around by the wind as well.



Picture taken by Ed Sabol

Picture taken by Ed Sabol



The Luzerne County EMA was also on scene to determine if the air quality was threatened because of the substances inside the junkyard.

“The results of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection air quality monitoring at the scrapyard fire in Wilkes-Barre produced no dangerous levels of hazardous chemicals in the air around around the perimeter of the fire. DEP did detect certain levels of carbon monoxide at the fire scene itself, but that is expected with the fire of this magnitude. Monitoring several blocks away from the fire produced no dangerous levels.” Colleen Connolly, DEP Spokesperson

Officials are still investigating the smaller explosions from the building.



We will update this story as we hear more.