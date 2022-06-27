LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape has announced its 4th of July celebration. The roller coasters will run under a firework-filled sky and more this weekend, from Saturday, July 2 to Monday, July 4.

Leading off the celebration, nightly fireworks can be seen at 9:30 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4. Over the long weekend, guests visiting the amusement park will be offered up to $20 off single-day passes if they visit a webpage operated between Six Flags and Coca-Cola, which is sponsoring the weekend. The park will also open a new “Sounds of Summer” zone, with live music and a photo booth. A limited-edition “Patriotic Punch” beverage will be on tap, a mix of Sprite soda, blue raspberry flavor and edible glitter.

“Traditions and memories are created during visits to Six Flags and this season will be no different with this guest favorite event,” said Great Escape Vice President of Marketing Diana Martin. “Consider this your invitation to visit the park, enjoy a Coca-Cola, take in thrilling rides and celebrate the holiday weekend with family and friends.”

The Great Escape opened for the season in May. Shortly after opening, it put out a call for walk-in job applications to fill before the busy summer season. In conversation with NEWS10 over the spring, park staff expressed hope that last year’s employee shortages would not cross over into this year’s summer season.

The celebration is one of many for the 4th of July around the North Country and Capital Region. Fireworks are planned for the evening of the 4th in the village of Lake George.