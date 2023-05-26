QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last weekend, the Six Flags Great Escape amusement park fired up its roller coasters for the season near Lake George. Next, it’s time for the fun to flow at the destination’s resident water park.

Hurricane Harbor opens at The Great Escape on Friday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Opening weekend will see water rides open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28; and noon to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 29.

This year, Hurricane Harbor has been given additional seating and shade options. The park’s Raging River attraction has been renovated, offering something new for those who want to drift in a tube before or after getting thrilled by a fast-moving water slide.

The Great Escape has opened with a few other new additions. The new Boot Hill Cafe has opened with sandwiches, salads, and coffee in the park’s Ghost Town, and the park as a whole has welcomed over 25% added seating.