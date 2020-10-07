Greece man arrested, charged after making threats to Schumer and Schiff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece man was arrested and charged after making threats to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a federal officer on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.

According to the U.S. Attorney Sean Eldridge, on January 23, Schiff received a threatening voice mail that included a death threat to the congressman.

"There's always haters."



Sen. Chuck Schumer on receiving a threat from a Greece man who is now facing federal charges. #ROC pic.twitter.com/H1NGT5RJKf — News 8 WROC (@News_8) February 20, 2020

In the court paperwork, it showed transcripts of that phone call message to Rep. Schiff’s office. They in part: “Schiff, shifty Schiff, you’re the biggest (expletive) scumbag mother (expletive) who ever lived. I dare you to come, I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.”

On February 4, Schumer also received a threatening voice mail that contained a death threat.

In those documents, it showed transcripts of that phone call to Sen. Schumer’s office. They say in part: “Hey Schumer, you and Nancy Pelosi are two of the biggest (expletive) scumbags who ever lived. And let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver.”

The reported threats were investigated, and led to Lippa who then confessed to making the calls because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings.

For the first charge, the actual threats to US officials while on official duty, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both. For the second charge, transmitting those threats over a cell phone, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both.

Lippa is self-employed and does carpentry and other contracting jobs.

He was released from custody Wednesday, but with some restrictions:

No drinking

No guns

Subject to urine tests

Monitoring device

No travel outside of Western New York

Can still work at his job

No driving

Lippa is due back in court on March 23.

