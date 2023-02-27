WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is looking to help those who want to embark on pro-environment projects around the region. The county Soil & Water Conservation District is offering grants up to $1,000 to anyone with a project in mind.

The grants come courtesy of the department’s Community Conservation Program. The program offers aid to citizens, municipal groups, schools, scouts, and any other organization or community group with an interest and stake in projects beneficial to Warren County’s environment.

“This is the district’s sixth year of offering this grant and we are more excited than ever to see the ideas that Warren County residents have in store,” said Jim Lieberum, District Manager for WCSWCD.

That money can go a lot of places. In past years, funding has fueled the creation of rain and pollinator gardens, supplies for a monarch butterfly festival, and the installation of a full aquaponics system at Warrensburg High School. If it benefits and utilizes the natural environment, chances are good that the proposal is one the district wants to hear.

Funding is limited, and caps out at $1,000 per project at the maximum. Applicants are urged to waste no time in applying. Projects must have a completion of Thursday, Nov. 30, in order to be eligible for 2023 funding.

Applications can be filled out through the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District website. Questions can be brought to Jake Dunkley at jaked@warrenswcd.org or (518) 623-3119.