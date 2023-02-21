WARNING: Some of the images in this article may be considered graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenport man was arrested on Monday on two counts of alleged animal cruelty. Curtis Rist, 63, allegedly surrendered five dogs after discussions with Greenport Police and Humane Society officials.

Greenport Police say they received a complaint from someone who saw multiple dogs in a yard in “terrible condition.” The Columbia-Greene Humane Society (CGHS)/SPCA says the report claimed the dogs’ coats were so matted they could barely move.

Police responded and found all five dogs in “deplorable” condition. Police contacted the CGHS/SPCA and Rist agreed to turn the dogs over to them. The CGHS/SPCA says that two of the five dogs needed immediate attention. One of the dogs, a 5-year-old named Wally, was reportedly so matted he was described as an “exoskeleton.” A veterinarian and two veterinary technicians took two hours to peel the matted shell off Wally. The CGHS/SPCA says he was anesthetized during the shaving procedure for the pain he had to endure.

Image via CGHS/SPCA

Image via CGHS/SPCA

All five dogs, aged from four to ten years old, are expected to make a full recovery and will be placed for adoption. NEWS10 will be following up with the CGHS/SPCA for more information regarding this story.