Greenville N.Y. Drive-In Cinema featured in Taylor Swift’s ‘This is me trying’ lyric video

This cover image released by Republic Records shows “Folklore,” the eighth record by Taylor Swift. Swift says the standard edition, available Friday, will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. (Republic Records via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Her fans weren’t the only ones caught by surprise by the sudden drop of her new album ‘Folklore,’ the owners of the Greenville Drive-In Theatre in Greene County were in shock when they learned their screen was used as the backdrop for an entire three minute lyric video for a new song.

Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, was released less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”

The official lyric video for the song ‘This is me trying,’ features the local drive-in theatre’s screen and unique landscape.

The Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema took to Facebook to share their excitement.

“So… Greenville’s Drive-In 32 has passed into the annals of ‘folklore’. Specifically, Taylor Swift‘s new surprise album ‘Folklore’. Unbeknownst to us, Taylor’s creative team used our screen as the entire 3-minute+ backdrop for her official lyric video ‘This is me trying’. We’re obviously excited about our ‘surprise collaboration’ with Taylor – the video has had 500k views since midnight and we expect millions more to come – but we are a little perplexed since last night’s youtube release was the first time Leigh and I were aware they were using us as a location. If this post in some way makes it back to Taylor’s people, we’d appreciate a call. In the meantime, we love the song and we love knowing that quite literally the whole world is joining us,” they wrote in the post.

