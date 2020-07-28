Greenville N.Y. Drive-In Cinema featured in Taylor Swift’s ‘This is me trying’ lyric video

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Her fans weren’t the only ones caught by surprise by the sudden drop of her new album ‘Folklore,’ the owners of the Greenville Drive-In Theatre in Greene County were in shock when they learned their screen was used as the backdrop for an entire three minute lyric video for a new song.
Taylor Swift made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, was released less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”
The official lyric video for the song ‘This is me trying,’ features the local drive-in theatre’s screen and unique landscape.
The Greenville Drive-In Outdoor Cinema took to Facebook to share their excitement.
“So… Greenville’s Drive-In 32 has passed into the annals of ‘folklore’. Specifically, Taylor Swift‘s new surprise album ‘Folklore’. Unbeknownst to us, Taylor’s creative team used our screen as the entire 3-minute+ backdrop for her official lyric video ‘This is me trying’. We’re obviously excited about our ‘surprise collaboration’ with Taylor – the video has had 500k views since midnight and we expect millions more to come – but we are a little perplexed since last night’s youtube release was the first time Leigh and I were aware they were using us as a location. If this post in some way makes it back to Taylor’s people, we’d appreciate a call. In the meantime, we love the song and we love knowing that quite literally the whole world is joining us,” they wrote in the post.
