GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Greenwich Department of Public Works has released an update regarding a leak in the village water system. As of Monday evening, the leak has been located – but village residents should still take caution.

Residents of Greenwich are advised to continue conserving water wherever possible for the rest of the week, until next Monday, June 27. Conservation will help the DPW in its efforts to resupply the water system, and facilitate its recovery.

The village first asked residents to conserve water last week, on June 16, as the effort began to find the leak. Residents were also asked to report any low-pressure conditions, unusual pooling of water, or bubbling in areas where pooling took place. The DPW can be reached at (518) 692-7909 with questions.