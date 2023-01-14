GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.

John. M. Ingraham

John M. Ingraham, 44, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with class A felony predatory sexual assault against a child. Ingraham, a registered level 3 sexually violent offender, was found to have had previous sexual contact with a child, following previous investigations last week.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Ingraham was arrested for custodial interference in the first degree, a class E felony. He was found to have taken a child under the age of 16 from home without permission or consent of a parent or guardian, with the intention of moving the child outside of the state. The child was found with him in the hamlet of Warners, three hours after being reported missing, and was returned unharmed. At that time, Ingraham was charged, arraigned, and sent to Washington County Correctional Facility without bail.

Ingraham’s existing sex offender status is connected to a prior conviction of first-degree attempted rape. Police note that Ingraham traveled inside and out of New York State as required by his job. Following his arrest, he was processed at the state police office in Greenwich, arraigned at Greenwich Town Court, and returned to Washington County Correctional Facility without bail.

As the investigation continues, state police have asked anyone to reach out if they have information related to the crime, or believe themselves to be an additional victim. SP Greenwich can be reached by phone at (518) 583-7000, or by email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.