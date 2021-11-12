Greg Buttle, member of Jets all-time team, offers his predictions

(NEWS10) - This week on Empire State Weekly, the New York Attorney General's Office released the findings of a criminal investigation into the sexual harassment allegations of the former governor, Andrew Cuomo. Now the office has begun releasing thousands of pages of transcripts and exhibits from their investigation. Concerns now arising as to how this will impact any criminal charges the former governor could face in the near future.

The Attorney General's Office said multiple District Attorneys asked they refrain from publicly releasing the transcripts and other evidence so their offices could investigate and decide whether to file criminal charges against the former Governor. We speak with Attorney Daniel Alonso with the Buckley Law Firm to discuss the legal issues surrounding the release of the transcripts. Alonso served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division for the Eastern District of New York, and Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.