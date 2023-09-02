COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Groundbreaking for the Albany County Solar Project in Colonie was on on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Legislature Majority Leader Dennis Feeney, the New York Power Authority, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, Calibrant Energy, Siemens, Capital Region BOCES, Shaker Heritage Society, and other elected officials were in attendance.

The groundbreaking took place at the corner of Watervliet Shaker Road and Airline Drive. There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.