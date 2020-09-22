Group home employee charged with killing his foster child nearly 2 years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group home employee has been charged in the death of his foster child.

Byron Clark, who was six years old, was killed almost two years ago on Newburgh Avenue.

Jermaine St. John, 29, has been accused of manslaughter.

