LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is setting off on a new study. Water needs are important to keep track of for any seasonal tourist destination with booms in visitation – and even moreso in a village where things are changing and growing.

Last week, the village hired consulting firm C.T. Male Engineering to begin a study of its water system. The system pumps water directly from Lake George into a pump station on Beach Road, and then to a modern filtration station on Ottawa Street. From there, it supplies over 1,800 customers, both within and outside the village, as far north as Hearthstone Point Campground.

The study was spurred on by signs of imminent change and growth around the village. The site of the local former Water Slide World has been sold, purchased in August by Queensbury-based Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings.

That move suggests a future uptick in the amount of water running through the village – and it’s not the only thing. The village’s Old Ramada Inn is being converted into residences, and a set of condominiums are being developed at the intersection of Route 9L and Bloody Pond Road. All of those locations are going to need clean, safe running water. Village officials worry that the existing system won’t be enough to keep up.

“We do not want to hinder growth in the town of Lake George,” said Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais. “We want to be able to service all customers that wish village water in the town-outside-village, and at the same time maintain an adequate reserve for the village.”

The study is expected to take between 12 and 14 weeks. Its $43,000 cost is being financed between the town and village. In the meantime, the Village Board is expected to create a resolution halting any new water hookups in the town outside the village during the study period, with the exception of single-family homes. Existing underway projects will not be affected. That resolution is expected to last for about six months from the time of its introduction.

Once completed, the study will outline the current capacity of the water system. It will point to system limitations and offer ways to improve the system.