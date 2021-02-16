ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CDC has updated guidelines for people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and come into contact with someone who is suspected of having or is confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed the guidance and what it means for people Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The CDC recently reposted guidelines for quarantine for vaccinated persons with exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. What are they?

Vaccinated persons are not required to quarantine if they meet all of the following criteria:

-They are fully vaccinated, and it has been at least 2 weeks since their final dose.

-They are within 3 months of receiving their final dose.

-They have remained asymptomatic since their COVID-19 exposure.

So even if we meet the 3 above criteria we are exempt from quarantine for only 11 weeks total.

What about people who don’t meet this criteria?

The CDC recommends that persons exposed to COVID-19 who do not meet all of those criteria should follow standard CDC guidance. This says that people who have been fully vaccinated and have not had COVID-19 disease within the past 3 months should quarantine for 14 days following an exposure.

This can be shortened to 10 days without testing if the person does not have any symptoms during daily monitoring, or to 7 days with a negative test and no sign of symptoms.

Remember that the CDC emphasizes the importance of following local and state directives. Current NYS guidelines continue to states that quarantine for individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end after ten days without a testing requirement if no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period although they must continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14.

Can vaccinated persons relax on using measures to prevent transmission?

No. Vaccinated persons should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, following CDC travel guidance, and following any applicable workplace or school guidance, including guidance related to personal protective equipment use or SARS-CoV-2 testing.

What about visiting my loved one (especially a vulnerable parent) after they are fully vaccinated? Is it safe to visit if I’m not vaccinated?

Vaccines are not 100% effective, so although it is less likely there is still a possibility of your loved one not being immune despite being vaccinated and therefore a chance of asymptomatic transmission between you and your loved one. Measures to prevent transmission should be continued.

What if I’m vaccinated and they’re not?

The same guidance applies.

And, is it safe to visit if we’re both vaccinated?

The same applies. Although the chance of transmission is very low, is still possible. We hope that when enough people are immune through vaccination these regulations can be relaxed. In the meantime, we must remain diligent in protecting others and ourselves.