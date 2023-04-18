KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gun buyback day will be held on Saturday, April 29, at the American Legion Post at 18 West O’Reilly Street in Kingston, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Kingston Police Department, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will accept working and non-working unloaded firearms for compensation on site, no questions asked. The OAG will provide money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site, according to the OAG.

There is no limit to the number of firearms someone can turn in. The guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or box. This is an amnesty program, meaning no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.

Compensation rate: