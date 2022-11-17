HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, November 19, at the Columbia County Department of Health. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts—with no questions asked—working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.

The OAG provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers at the event. The amount of money provided varies based on gun type.

Money provided by gun type:

$250 per assault rifle

$150 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, or antique gun

Up to $100 additional payment per ghost gun

Up to $25 per homemade gun, 3D printed gun, or gun part

The OAG accepts both working and non-working firearms and there is no limit to the number of guns an individual can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box.

Saturday’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Columbia County Department of Health is located at 325 Columbia Street, in Hudson. This is an amnesty program, and no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.