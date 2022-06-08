With mass shootings increasingly on the rise across the country, residents wonder how safe it is to venture out, doing the simple things like grocery shopping.

According to Usatoday.com, of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 1900, seven have occurred in the past 10 years.

Dr. Stephen Coleman, a local Political Analyst, shared his concern about gun safety.

“I guess one way to resolve the whole situation is to outlaw guns,” said Dr. Coleman. “We have the U.S. Constitution which gives individuals the right to carry arms,” he added. “We have to have a rational system of universal background checks, we have to have a system where the mentally ill are helped, we have to have a system where there’s school security,” Dr. Coleman added.

Coleman said more funding should also go to the police to help with gun control.