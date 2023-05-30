TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A morning shooting in Troy has one man in the hospital after disrupting a quiet neighborhood. NEWS10 with the latest in Troy as police continue to search for a suspect.

“To think that I can let my kids, kind of like play outside and not have something to worry about, but I guess when it comes down to it, there’s something to worry about. Everywhere, nowadays you can’t just rely on the fact that you live in a quiet neighborhood,” said Jessica Cachioli.

Troy police confirm that around 10 a.m. Monday they received multiple calls for a person who had been shot and collapsed after walking out from the wooded area behind the homes on Ridge Drive.

“I guess when it comes down to it, everybody, you just need to see something, say something. You know, if there was, if there’s something odd in the neighborhood to notify the police as quickly as possible,” said Jessica Cachioli.

Assistant Chief of Police, Steven Barker with a message to the community, “I want to thank the community for the multiple 911 calls on this, which allows us to get to the scene as quickly as possible with the best chance to secure any of the incident evidence.”

Once on scene police say they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the torso. they say he was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they used drones and k9 units to try to locate a suspect.

June Cachioli, who lives in the house where the man collapsed on her side yard says she saw it all.

“I came to my window this morning and I saw a man walking out of the woods back here. Walking very slowly,” said Cachioli.

That’s when neighbors say the victim crossed the street and then collapsed in the yard between two homes. Neighbors tell NEWS10 the woman who lives in the corner house came out and could be seen applying pressure to the wounds of the victim in her yard until an ambulance could arrive.

Neighbor Andrea Stevens watched the incident unfolding on her Ring Cam while she was at the store shopping.

“I was a little nervous just because I saw all the cop action and I wasn’t sure what was going on at that time. So, we raced to the house and found out what happened. It was like, nothing like that happens here,” said Stevens.

Troy’s Assistant Chief of Police, Steven Barker, says there is no threat to the community as the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack. The police are asking that if anybody saw the shooting or has information regarding the incident to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring all the latest both on-air and online at NEWS10.com.