SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Many employees of The Guthrie Clinic will receive a pay raise as the hospital system announced a new $23 million investment for an employee compensation package.

The new compensation package includes many improvements including a new $15/hour minimum wage. It is part of an initiative to recruit and retain those who provide quality care to the communities that The Guthrie Clinic serves.

The hospital says the decision was made “following a comprehensive market analysis.”

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic said, “These actions come at a time when health care nationally is facing significant financial pressure, however, Guthrie is financially strong and we remain committed to making sure all Guthrie caregivers are paid fairly and equitably. This is one step on our journey to address a living wage. Now, more than ever, we need to care for our caregivers, so they can care for our patients.”

Employees will receive a personalized letter outlining their new pay rate the week of January 10, 2022.