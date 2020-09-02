Gyms reopen in New York City, indoor dining still banned

People wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles on June 26, 2020. (AP / Jae C. Hong)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gyms in New York City can start reopening Wednesday with a slew of virus-related restrictions. It’s the latest step the city is taking in a phased reopening after being the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic earlier this year.

Gym members will need to wear a mask at all times and stay six feet apart. They can only operate at one-third capacity. Group fitness classes are still not permitted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed gyms statewide in March as New York shut down nonessential businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Gyms in other parts of the state were allowed to open at restricted capacity starting August 24, but New York City officials delayed the reopening.

Indoor restaurant dining is still prohibited in the city, and the opening of schools has also been delayed by over a week.

