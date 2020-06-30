Gyms threaten class action lawsuit against Cuomo

(WIVB)-The state is keeping gyms closed and now the owners of these businesses are considering a class-action lawsuit against the governor.

Erica Dix is one of the owners of Anytime Fitness in Jamestown.She says the governor is treating gyms unfairly compared to other businesses

“It’s like he has his own personal agenda. Because some of the things he’s saying that gym owners have to do no other businesses had to do, including Walmart and Wegmans and Home Depot that have been open this entire time. His excuse right now is those air conditioning units, all those stores have air conditioning and there hasn’t been any issue whatsoever.”

The governor’s office has not given any time table about when gyms can re-open.

